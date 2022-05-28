  • An apartment building that was heavily damaged in a Russian missile strike in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine. | IVOR PRICKETT / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    An apartment building that was heavily damaged in a Russian missile strike in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine. | IVOR PRICKETT / THE NEW YORK TIMES
The increasing carnage and destruction inflicted by Russian forces in eastern Ukraine — punctuated by the use of thermobaric explosives that set off huge, destructive shock waves — led to fresh accusations Friday that President Vladimir Putin was waging a genocidal campaign to wipe out a substantial part of the Ukrainian population.

A new report by international legal scholars and human rights experts said mass killings, deliberate attacks on shelters and evacuation routes, and the indiscriminate bombardment of residential areas by Russian forces had established a “genocidal pattern” against Ukrainians, in violation of the United Nations Genocide Convention.

