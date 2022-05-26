Government and ruling coalition officials are working to substantially boost defense spending after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged to do so during a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden in Tokyo this week, but how to fund the increased spending remains a question.

Kishida thinks that Japan’s security environment has grown increasingly challenging due to threats from China, Russia and North Korea.

His pledge was also influenced by public opinion surveys showing that the majority of Japanese people back an increase in defense spending, sources close to the prime minister said.

“First of all, we need to draw up a list of things needed to protect the lives and the livelihoods of the people,” Kishida said at a parliamentary meeting Wednesday.

“We will secure a sufficient budget” to dramatically strengthen the country’s defense capabilities, he added.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party said last month that Japan should aim to achieve a sufficient defense budget within the next five years, noting that NATO member countries are committed to spending the equivalent of 2% of gross domestic product on defense.

Japan’s defense budget for the fiscal year that started in April totals ¥5.4 trillion, accounting for less than 1% of GDP.

On Monday, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe suggested that the defense budget should be within the upper ¥6 trillion range for fiscal 2023.

Komeito, the LDP’s junior coalition partner, on Wednesday expressed understanding for increased defense spending.

“There is something close to a common recognition among the people” that Japan should increase its defense spending, Komeito policy chief Yuzuru Takeuchi told reporters, adding that the increase was “inevitable.”

A senior Komeito official suggested that it would not be wise for the party to oppose increased defense spending — as the Japanese Communist Party does — ahead of a House of Councilors election this summer.

However, an obstacle to increased defense spending is funding. The Fiscal System Council, which advises the finance minister, on Wednesday warned that “there are no clever schemes or shortcuts” to fund such spending. It pointed out that some NATO members are discussing increasing defense spending and government revenues at the same time.

“The scale of spending should not be decided first,” the panel said, reacting unfavorably to growing calls from government and ruling coalition officials for drastically increased defense spending.

The panel said that “it is impossible to fulfill defense capabilities continuously and sufficiently without an economically, financially and fiscally strong macrostructure.” It added the country “might lose without even fighting.”

The council urged the government to stick to its goal of achieving a primary budget surplus by fiscal 2025.

It pointed to the need to “establish a sustainable fiscal structure capable of dealing with possible crises.”

The council said that market confidence in the yen is becoming increasingly important, given its recent depreciation. There is a high risk of losing market confidence if the government sets back the primary budget goal, it said.