    Local women walk along a street while Ukrainian servicemen patrol an area in the town of Kurakhove, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, on May 20. | REUTERS
LVIV, Ukraine/BERLIN – The European Union will likely agree to an embargo on Russian oil imports “within days”, according to its largest member, Germany, as Moscow said it saw its economic ties growing with China after being isolated by the West over its invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told global business leaders in Davos on Monday that the world must increase sanctions against Russia to deter other countries from using “brute force” to achieve their aims.

