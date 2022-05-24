  • Partially empty shelves for baby and toddler formula at a grocery store in Medford, Massachusetts, on May 17 | REUTERS
Japanese makers of baby formula are considering exporting their products to the United States, where a shortage has caused U.S. President Joe Biden to invoke the Defense Production Act to help increase supplies.

Japan’s agriculture ministry has contacted five baby formula manufacturers to see if it’s possible to export their products to the U.S. given that the criteria for the product is different in the two countries, a ministry official said Tuesday.

