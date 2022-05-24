Japan scrambled fighter jets after Chinese and Russian bombers conducted joint flight operations around Japan on Tuesday, Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said, in an apparent provocation as leaders of “the Quad” grouping met in Tokyo.

“Two Chinese H-6 bombers joined two Russian TU-95 bombers in the Sea of Japan and made a joint flight to the East China Sea,” Kishi told a news conference Tuesday evening. “After that, a total of four aircraft — two presumably new Chinese bombers that replaced the earlier bombers — and two Russian bombers, conducted a joint flight from the East China Sea to the Pacific Ocean.”