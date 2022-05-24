Businesspeople in Japan, particularly those in the tourism sector, are unsettled by what appears to them to be overly cautious government policy toward resuming tourism from abroad as the country’s economy struggles to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
Japan is set to further ease COVID-19 border controls by raising its cap on overseas arrivals to 20,000 people per day from June, following Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s remarks earlier this month that the country will relax restrictions in line with other Group of Seven countries.
