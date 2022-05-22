Cityscape-defining Tokyo Skytree, Japan’s tallest structure and a symbol of the country’s pre-pandemic tourism boom, on Sunday marked the 10th anniversary of its opening to the general public.
Commemorative events celebrating the opening of the 634-meter structure’s Tembo Deck and Tembo Galleria observation areas include an ongoing “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure” anime collaboration and a performance by Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ebizo livestreamed on a screen from the tower’s highest point.
