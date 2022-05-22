A magnitude 5.8 earthquake, which measured a lower 5 on the shindo (intensity) scale, was detected at a depth of 30 kilometers in waters off Ibaraki Prefecture on Sunday at 12:24 p.m. No tsunami was detected, NHK reported.
The strong quake was also felt in Iwaki Fukushima Prefecture, about 40 km from the wrecked Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, where it measured a lower 5, and in the city of Fukushima, where it measured a 4 on the Japanese scale.
