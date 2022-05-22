  • A Chinese flag is seen near a fishing boat off the coast of Qingdao, China. Members of the 'Quad' alliance plan to use satellite technology to create a tracking system for illegal fishing from the Indian Ocean to the South Pacific by connecting surveillance centers in Singapore and India. | REUTERS
    A Chinese flag is seen near a fishing boat off the coast of Qingdao, China. Members of the "Quad" alliance plan to use satellite technology to create a tracking system for illegal fishing from the Indian Ocean to the South Pacific by connecting surveillance centers in Singapore and India. | REUTERS

U.S., Japan, Australia, and India will unveil a maritime initiative at the Quad summit in Tokyo to curb illegal fishing in the Indo-Pacific, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing a U.S. official.

The report said that the maritime initiative will use satellite technology to create a tracking system for illegal fishing from the Indian Ocean to the South Pacific by connecting surveillance centers in Singapore and India.

