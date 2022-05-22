  • Anthony Albanese won Saturday’s Australian election with a campaign that was gaffe-prone and light on policy but promised a more decent form of politics. | AFP-JIJI
SYDNEY – The incumbent prime minister, Scott Morrison, pushed Australia to the right and called himself “a bit of a bulldozer.” His Labor challenger, Anthony Albanese, ran as a modest Mr. Fix-It, promising to seek “renewal, not revolution.”

In the end, moderation triumphed. Albanese won Saturday’s election with a campaign that was gaffe-prone and light on policy but promised a more decent form of politics, delivering a stark rejection of Morrison after nearly a decade of conservative leadership in Australia.

