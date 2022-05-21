The last Ukrainian forces holed up in Mariupol’s smashed Azovstal steelworks surrendered on Friday, Russia’s Defense Ministry said, ending the most destructive siege of the war as Moscow fought to cement control over the Donbas region.

Hours before Russia’s announcement on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the last defenders at the steelworks had been told by Ukraine’s military that they could get out and save their lives.