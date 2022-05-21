  • Elon Musk arrives for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 2. | AFP-JIJI
    Elon Musk arrives for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 2. | AFP-JIJI
  SHARE

The world’s most famous entrepreneur is ratcheting up a battle with its most powerful government, as Elon Musk sharpens his critiques of President Joe Biden and aligns himself with Republicans in an acrimonious U.S. culture war.

Musk on Friday complained that the White House “has done everything it can to sideline & ignore Tesla.” That’s after saying earlier this week that he would vote Republican, an embrace of a new, more partisan identity for someone who has never fit neatly into Washington’s tribal politics.

