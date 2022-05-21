  • Anthony Albanese | AFP-JIJI
Melbourne – Australia’s election front-runner Anthony Albanese asked voters flocking to the polls Saturday to give his center-left party a “crack” at running the country after a decade of conservative rule.

Albanese, the 57-year-old Labor Party leader, urged people to turn away from a “divisive” Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who is behind in pre-election polls.

