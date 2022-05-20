  • The USS Curtis Wilbur, a U.S. Navy Arleigh-Burke-class guided missile destroyer, launches a Harpoon surface-to-surface missile during a military exercise in the Philippine Sea in May 2019. | U.S. NAVY / MASS COMMUNICATIONS SPECIALIST 1ST CLASS TONI BURTON / VIA REUTERS.
WASHINGTON – The White House is working to put advanced anti-ship missiles in the hands of Ukrainian fighters to help defeat Russia’s naval blockade, officials said, amid concerns more powerful weapons that could sink Russian warships would intensify the conflict.

Ukraine has made no secret it wants more advanced U.S. capabilities beyond its current inventory of artillery, Javelin and Stinger missiles and other arms. Kyiv’s list, for example, includes missiles that could push the Russian navy away from its Black Sea ports, allowing the restart of shipments of grain and other agricultural products worldwide.

