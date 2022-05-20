On Japan’s slow road to embracing electric vehicles, one type of car promises to help accelerate the change above all others: the humble minicar.

A common sight on the nation’s streets — they accounted for roughly 40% of new vehicle sales last year — producing a truly successful electrified version would likely be a big contribution to promoting the adoption of EVs. Now Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors have launched their electrified takes on the tiny cars.