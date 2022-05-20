On Japan’s slow road to embracing electric vehicles, one type of car promises to help accelerate the change above all others: the humble minicar.
A common sight on the nation’s streets — they accounted for roughly 40% of new vehicle sales last year — producing a truly successful electrified version would likely be a big contribution to promoting the adoption of EVs. Now Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors have launched their electrified takes on the tiny cars.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.