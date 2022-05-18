Your cat may not seem to be listening to you, but it’s now believed that they recognize the names of their feline friends, and maybe your name as well, according to a recent study by Japanese researchers.
Dogs have been known to follow human speech to some degree, but it had not been scientifically clear whether cats have a grasp of human languages.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.