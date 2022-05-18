Japan’s economy shrank in the first three months of this year as soaring import costs outweighed export gains and restrictions triggered by the omicron variant of the coronavirus stunted consumer spending.
Gross domestic product contracted at an annualized pace of 1% in the quarter through March, the Cabinet Office reported Wednesday. Economists had expected a decline of 1.8%.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.