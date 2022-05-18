  • Kenichiro Yoshida, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Sony, in Tokyo on Wednesday. Yoshida staking out out Sony's claim in metaverse technology. | BLOOMBERG
    Kenichiro Yoshida, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Sony, in Tokyo on Wednesday. Yoshida staking out out Sony's claim in metaverse technology. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

Japanese conglomerate Sony said it is well-positioned to play a leading role in the metaverse, or immersive virtual worlds, which commentators speculate will massively disrupt industries and establish new powerhouses.

The metaverse is a vague term encapsulating the idea that consumers will spend more time in online simulated environments. While the concept is evolving, it has become a buzzword in briefings and a driver of industry dealmaking.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,