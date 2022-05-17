  • Businesses in Asakusa area of Tokyo, a popular tourist spot, are hoping for a revival in inbound tourism. | KYODO
    Businesses in Asakusa area of Tokyo, a popular tourist spot, are hoping for a revival in inbound tourism. | KYODO

  • Reuters, Jiji, Kyodo

  • SHARE

The government said on Tuesday it would start conducting "test tourism" in the form of limited package tours in May as a way of gathering information prior to a full reopening of the country to tourism.

The Japan Tourism Agency said that it would start allowing small group tours to enter from later this month as "test cases" to gain information for a broader resumption of tourism at an unspecified future date.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,