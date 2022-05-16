Russia pummeled positions in the east of Ukraine on Sunday, its Defense Ministry said, as it sought to encircle Ukrainian forces in the battle for Donbas and fend off a counteroffensive around the strategic Russian-controlled city of Izium.
NATO’s secretary general, meanwhile, told a meeting in Germany that Ukraine could win the war, calling for more military support and fast-track approval of Finland and Sweden’s expected bids to join the alliance.
