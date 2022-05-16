  • A pharmacist prepares COVID-19 booster shot at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, Maryland, in February. | KENNY HOLSTON / THE NEW YORK TIMES
People who are vaccinated and then get infected with omicron may be primed to overcome a broad range of coronavirus variants, early research suggests.

A pair of studies showed that infection produced even better immune responses than a booster shot in vaccinated patients. Teams from COVID-19 vaccine maker BioNTech SE and the University of Washington posted the results on preprint server bioRxiv in recent weeks.

