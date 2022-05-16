Leaders of some local governments in Japan have questioned the use of social media, seen as very effective for sending out information but with the potential to attract false accusations from anonymous users.
“I’ve been worried about posts that were false or distorted. I can’t do this anymore,” Kobe Mayor Kizo Hisamoto said in a Twitter post on April 27.
