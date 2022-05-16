McDonald’s has said it will pull out of Russia after more than 30 years of operation in the country, stepping up the corporate response to the invasion of Ukraine.
The departure carries huge symbolic as well as economic weight because the fast-food chain was one of the first Western brands to set up shop in Russia when it opened a branch in Pushkin Square, Moscow, in 1990, just before the fall of the Soviet Union.
