KOFU, Yamanashi Pref. – Testing has confirmed that a human bone found in late April near a mountainside campsite in Yamanashi Prefecture, west of Tokyo, is from a young girl who went missing in 2019, police said Saturday.
The shoulder blade found on May 4 and later confirmed to be part of a human skull had been examined by the police to determine if it belonged to Misaki Ogura from Narita, Chiba Prefecture.
