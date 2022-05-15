  • Misaki Ogura disappeared shortly after arriving at a campsite in the village of Doshi, Yamanashi Prefecture, with her family in September 2019. | KYODO
    Misaki Ogura disappeared shortly after arriving at a campsite in the village of Doshi, Yamanashi Prefecture, with her family in September 2019. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

KOFU, Yamanashi Pref. – Testing has confirmed that a human bone found in late April near a mountainside campsite in Yamanashi Prefecture, west of Tokyo, is from a young girl who went missing in 2019, police said Saturday.

The shoulder blade found on May 4 and later confirmed to be part of a human skull had been examined by the police to determine if it belonged to Misaki Ogura from Narita, Chiba Prefecture.

