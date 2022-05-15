Maria Gudzii still recalls her sadness when she was forced to evacuate with her family after a reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in northern Ukraine exploded in April 1986 in the world’s worst nuclear disaster.
Thirty-six years on, Gudzii has once again had to flee her home — but this time she has left her country, now in the third month of the Russian invasion, to seek refuge on the other side of the world, in Japan.
