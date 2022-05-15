North Korea entered a fourth day under COVID-19 lockdown Sunday, reporting 15 deaths and more than 296,000 new cases of “fever” as the impoverished country faces down the growing crisis.
The surge in cases came a day after leader Kim Jong Un said the outbreak was causing a “great upheaval,” leaving the country — which has one of the world’s worst health care systems — on the brink of disaster.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.