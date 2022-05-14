The bodies of Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine were brought to a rail yard outside Kyiv and stacked with hundreds of others in a refrigerated train, waiting for the time when they can sent back to their families.

“Most of them were brought from the Kyiv region, there are some from Chernihiv region and from some other regions, too,” Volodymyr Lyamzin, the chief civil-military liaison officer, said Friday as stretcher-bearers in white, head-to-toe protective suits lifted bodybags into the box cars.