Washington – U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin urged an immediate cease-fire in Ukraine Friday in talks with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, but their first call since the war began resolved no immediate issues, the Pentagon said.
Shoigu spoke with Austin at the Pentagon chief’s request for about an hour, their first direct discussion since Feb. 18, six days before Russia invaded Ukraine.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.