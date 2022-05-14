  • Family and friends carry the coffin of Al-Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during an Israeli raid in Jenin in the occupied West Bank, as clashes erupted with Israeli security forces, during her funeral in Jerusalem on Friday. | REUTERS
    Family and friends carry the coffin of Al-Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during an Israeli raid in Jenin in the occupied West Bank, as clashes erupted with Israeli security forces, during her funeral in Jerusalem on Friday. | REUTERS

Jerusalem – Israeli police officers charged at Palestinian mourners carrying the coffin of Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh on Friday, before thousands led her casket through Jerusalem’s Old City in an outpouring of grief and anger over her killing.

Packed around Abu Akleh’s coffin, dozens of Palestinians, some waving Palestinian flags and chanting, “with our soul and blood we will redeem you Shireen,” began walking toward the gates of St. Joseph’s Hospital.

