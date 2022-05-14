  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida adjusts his face mask as he attends a news conference in Tokyo last month. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has referred to the possibility of the government easing its standards for people to wear face masks to prevent COVID-19 infections.

Kishida made the remarks during a television program Friday, while also reiterating the government’s plan to relax its restrictions on movement as early as June after confirming the infection situation this month.

