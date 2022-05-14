Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has referred to the possibility of the government easing its standards for people to wear face masks to prevent COVID-19 infections.
Kishida made the remarks during a television program Friday, while also reiterating the government’s plan to relax its restrictions on movement as early as June after confirming the infection situation this month.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.