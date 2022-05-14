  • Hana Kimura | GETTY IMAGES / VIA KYODO
The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan have agreed to modify a Penal Code amendment designed to toughen penalties for those committing the crime of defamation.

The CDP is now set to allow the bill to be put to a vote at a meeting Wednesday of the Lower House’s Judicial Affairs Committee.

