The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan have agreed to modify a Penal Code amendment designed to toughen penalties for those committing the crime of defamation.
The CDP is now set to allow the bill to be put to a vote at a meeting Wednesday of the Lower House’s Judicial Affairs Committee.
