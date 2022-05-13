  • Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin addressing a news conference to comment on Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Helsinki on Feb 24. Finalnd expressed their support for NATO membership on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI
    Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin addressing a news conference to comment on Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Helsinki on Feb 24. Finalnd expressed their support for NATO membership on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

Moscow warned Finland on Thursday it would face consequences as it seeks to apply for NATO membership “without delay” and Ukraine said it had damaged a Russian navy logistics ship in the Black Sea, where there has been renewed fighting in recent days.

The Vsevolod Bobrov vessel was near Snake Island, close to Ukraine’s sea border with Romania, spokesman Serhiy Bratchuk for the Odesa regional military administration in southern Ukraine said.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,