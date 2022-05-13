Japan granted refugee status to a record 74 people in 2021, up from 47 the year before, the Immigration Services Agency said Friday, though the figure is still far smaller than in Western countries.
The government also granted residential status out of humanitarian consideration to a record 580 people, of which 498 were people from Myanmar following the February 2021 coup staged by the country’s military.
