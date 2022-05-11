Since the start of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24, over 700 Ukrainians have evacuated to Japan. For many, initial concerns about arrival and settling-in are giving way to longer-term considerations, such as where to find work and support — especially with no fixed date for their return home.
One of them is Lilia Tiazhka, a journalist and blogger who runs a news site aimed at tackling Russian disinformation and propaganda, as well as a website on Japanese culture.
