Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Thursday agreed with his counterparts from Britain, Canada and France on the importance of the Group of Seven countries standing in unity to address Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Meeting separately with the ministers in Weissenhaus, northern Germany, Hayashi also affirmed their close cooperation toward a “free and open Indo-Pacific,” according to the Foreign Ministry, in an apparent reference to efforts to counter China’s growing economic and military clout in the region.