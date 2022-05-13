The yen’s two-month freefall looks to be over as slowing growth in China and expected damage to the U.S. economy from Federal Reserve rate hikes bolster its haven credentials, strategists say.
The currency jumped 1.3% to 128.34 per dollar Thursday, extending its rebound after last week plummeting to 131.35 against the greenback, its weakest level in around two decades. The move came even as the U.S. currency soared against most peers in haven-inspired trading.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.