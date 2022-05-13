Two of Japan’s biggest banks said they expect profit growth to slow down this year, striking a cautious tone on increasing global economic uncertainties.
The nation’s second-largest lender, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc., is forecasting a 3.3% climb in net profit in the current fiscal year after posting a 38% jump the previous year. Mizuho Financial Group Inc., the third-biggest bank, is projecting a 1.7% rise after a 13% increase.
