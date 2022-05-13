  • Mizuho Financial Group Inc., Japan's third-biggest bank, is projecting a 1.7% rise in net profits this year. | REUTERS
    Mizuho Financial Group Inc., Japan's third-biggest bank, is projecting a 1.7% rise in net profits this year. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

Two of Japan’s biggest banks said they expect profit growth to slow down this year, striking a cautious tone on increasing global economic uncertainties.

The nation’s second-largest lender, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc., is forecasting a 3.3% climb in net profit in the current fiscal year after posting a 38% jump the previous year. Mizuho Financial Group Inc., the third-biggest bank, is projecting a 1.7% rise after a 13% increase.

Unable to view this article?

This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.

Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.

If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.

We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,