The world needs to speed up decarbonization and not let a focus on energy security in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine derail the drive to a low-carbon economy to avert disastrous climate change, leading climate envoys said on Wednesday.

Six months after the last round of United Nations climate talks in Scotland and as the world gears up for the next meeting in Egypt in November, the conflict has led some countries to speed up their shift to renewables but others to call for a pause.