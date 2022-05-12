  • Palestinians protest the death of veteran Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot dead while covering an Israeli army raid in Jenin, in the Palestinian neighborhood of Beit Hanina in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
  • Reuters

JENIN, West Bank – A prominent Palestinian American Al-Jazeera reporter was shot dead during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, and Israel said it was launching an investigation to try to determine who killed her.

Veteran journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, 51, was wearing a press vest that clearly marked her as “Press” while reporting in the city of Jenin, the Qatar-based outlet said.

