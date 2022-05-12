Japan’s top uniformed officer of the Defense Ministry said Thursday that recent activities by China’s navy, including fighter jets taking off and landing on an aircraft carrier near the southern prefecture of Okinawa, are “a security concern.”

Gen. Koji Yamazaki, chief of the ministry’s Joint Staff, aired a strong sense of caution against the activities “held in waters close to Japan” with the aim of “bolstering navigating capabilities of the aircraft carrier in the Pacific region” when speaking at a news conference in Tokyo.