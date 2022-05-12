U.S. President Joe Biden is considering visiting a space-related facility in Tokyo when he makes a trip to Japan later this month, in a move to bolster bilateral cooperation in economic security, diplomatic sources said Wednesday.
Biden’s envisaged visit to the facility will come at a time when the United States has intensified its competition with China and Russia in the fields of space and high technology, which are becoming increasingly important for the economy and military.
