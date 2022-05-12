Alphabet Inc.’s Google unveiled a series of planned upgrades to its search and maps services revealing augmented reality ambitions — and its appeal to a generation of internet users drifting away from the company.

The new features include ways for people to search for nearby items using images and identify physical objects with their smartphone cameras. On Google Maps, the company promised a way for people to explore detailed 3D digital models of landmarks and neighborhoods before setting foot in person. Google shared the plans on Wednesday for the first day of its annual I/O developer conference held near its Mountain View, California, headquarters.