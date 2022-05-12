A Bank of Japan policymaker said it was inappropriate to change monetary policy for the purpose of controlling exchange rates, a summary of opinions at the April meeting showed, brushing aside the idea of countering sharp yen falls with interest rate hikes.
The yen’s slide to 20-year lows against the dollar has pushed up the cost of raw material imports, drawing concern among policymakers of the potential hit to Japan’s fragile economic recovery.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see out this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.