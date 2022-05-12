  • A Bank of Japan policymaker has said it is inappropriate to change monetary policy for the purpose of controlling exchange rates. | BLOOMBERG
A Bank of Japan policymaker said it was inappropriate to change monetary policy for the purpose of controlling exchange rates, a summary of opinions at the April meeting showed, brushing aside the idea of countering sharp yen falls with interest rate hikes.

The yen’s slide to 20-year lows against the dollar has pushed up the cost of raw material imports, drawing concern among policymakers of the potential hit to Japan’s fragile economic recovery.

