  • The Ukrainian parliament building in Kyiv on Feb. 23. Western officials have said that Russia was behind a massive cyberattack against a satellite internet network that took tens of thousands of modems offline at the onset of Russia-Ukraine war. | BRENDAN HOFFMAN / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    The Ukrainian parliament building in Kyiv on Feb. 23. Western officials have said that Russia was behind a massive cyberattack against a satellite internet network that took tens of thousands of modems offline at the onset of Russia-Ukraine war. | BRENDAN HOFFMAN / THE NEW YORK TIMES
  • SHARE

NEWPORT, Wales – Russia was behind a massive cyberattack against a satellite internet network that took tens of thousands of modems offline at the onset of Russia-Ukraine war, the United States, Britain, Canada, Estonia and the European Union said Tuesday.

The digital assault against Viasat’s KA-SAT network in late February took place just as Russian armor pushed into Ukraine. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the cyberattack was intended “to disrupt Ukrainian command and control during the invasion, and those actions had spillover impacts into other European countries.”

Can't view this article?

Your browser's ad blocking or security software may be the cause.

Please add
www.japantimes.co.jp / buy-ap.piano.io
to your allowed sites to continue reading.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,