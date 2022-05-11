  • Kyodo

A government panel proposed Tuesday that Japan make higher education more accessible to middle-class students majoring in science and technology by expanding the scope of government subsidies available for low-income students.

The panel also called for extending financial support to students from households with three or more children, a move a government source says Prime Minister Fumio Kishida intends to use to draw more public support ahead of this summer’s upper house election.

