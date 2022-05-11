Toyota Motor Corp. on Wednesday posted a record full-year net profit helped by strong sales and a cheaper yen, but issued cautious forecasts as the pandemic and war in Ukraine disrupt supply chains.
The Japanese auto giant, which kept its crown as the world's top-selling carmaker in 2021, reported a net profit of ¥2.85 trillion, up 26.9% from the previous year.
