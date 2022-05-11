  • People visit the Blue House compound, a day after it was opened to the public following a campaign promise by President Yoon Suk-yeol, in Seoul on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
Thousands of South Koreans poured into the presidential Blue House in leafy northern Seoul on Wednesday, after President Yoon Suk-yeol made good on a campaign promise to return the once-fortified compound to the people.

The building, named for the approximately 150,000 hand-painted blue tiles that adorn its roof, has been home to South Korea’s leaders since 1948, and was largely restricted to the public.

