Head of state Queen Elizabeth II missed Tuesday’s ceremonial opening of the U.K. Parliament for the first time in nearly 60 years, handing the duty to her heir Prince Charles in a clear sign of the looming transition of power.
The 96-year-old monarch usually presides over the pomp-filled event and reads out her government’s legislative program from a gilded throne in the House of Lords.
