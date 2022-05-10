Russia’s seaborne crude exports continue to flow while European Union nations wrangle over sanctions to block purchases and make it harder for the country to ship its barrels elsewhere.
Shipments of the nation’s crude were little changed in the seven days to Friday compared with the previous week, even as the volume sent to Asia from Russia’s western ports tumbled.
Can't view this article?
Your browser's ad blocking or security software may be the cause.
Please add
www.japantimes.co.jp / buy-ap.piano.io
to your allowed sites to continue reading.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.