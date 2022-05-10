  • A fighter jet takes off from China's Liaoning aircraft carrier in waters south of Okinawa Prefecture's Ishigaki Island on Sunday. | DEFENSE MINISTRY JOINT STAFF OFFICE / VIA KYODO
    A fighter jet takes off from China's Liaoning aircraft carrier in waters south of Okinawa Prefecture's Ishigaki Island on Sunday. | DEFENSE MINISTRY JOINT STAFF OFFICE / VIA KYODO
  • SHARE

Japan’s defense chief said Tuesday that fighter jets and helicopters aboard China’s Liaoning aircraft carrier had conducted more than 100 landings and takeoffs while in waters near the Nansei Islands and Taiwan from earlier this month through Sunday, as the Chinese Navy seeks to improve its capabilities in more distant areas.

Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said the operations had taken place in waters between 160 kilometers southwest of Okinawa Prefecture’s Okidaito Island and 150 km south of its Ishigaki Island — the closest ever to Japan to date.

Can't view this article?

Your browser's ad blocking or security software may be the cause.

Please add
www.japantimes.co.jp / buy-ap.piano.io
to your allowed sites to continue reading.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , , ,